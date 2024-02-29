I truly believe that understanding and teaching Universal Laws is one of my callings in life. My PhD in Metaphysics was published as Until You Shine book covering Universal Laws of quantum field.

There are infinite aspects of laws. If there is cosmic space, it operates by laws. Not knowing the law does not exempt any of us from it working in our life.

There is one law that is the beginning and end of all laws: Energy is.

From this one present law, the first three main laws originate:

Unity: Energy is. It cannot be created or destroyed. Transmutation: Energy is. It cannot be created or destroyed. It is constantly transmitted, transmuted, and transformed. Vibration: Energy is. It cannot be created or destroyed. It is constantly transmitted, transmuted, and transformed. As everything is in constant motion, the rate of vibration defines reality.

And then there are 7 and 12 and … infinite laws as expansion. Our Abundant mE coaching is all about creating your reality while working with the laws and not against them!

I want to offer something super cool! For everyone that comments with ‘my law’, I will scan your energy as to which law you are currently mastering and will share with you an activation unique for you to make the process easier :) Ready? Let’s play!!