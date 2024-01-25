mE stands for you and me :) as a quantum combo of ‘mortal matter manifesting materially’ and ‘Eternal Energy Expanding Essence’…

I believe each one of us has come to shine our individual light brightly and radiantly by surrendering to LOVE, Life-Originating Vibrant Emotion (Energy-in-Motion) by surrendering our mortal to Eternal, matter to Energy, manifesting to Expanding, and material to Essential.

Born in Ukraine with unique psychic gifts, my life has been a journey of bravely and authentically claiming my light, of discovering my God-given talents and surrendering them to Divine Will and empowering my clients and audiences to do the same.

The result of this authentic journey of lighting Quantum ‘mE’ up? A fulfilled, joyful, and abundant life with my family, my pets, and my growing soul family community.

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