Quantum mE

Quantum mE

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The Brothers Krynn's avatar
The Brothers Krynn
Jan 25, 2024

I just wanted to ask clarification, when you speak of psychic energies do you mean something like metaphysics? I just ask out of genuine curiosity.

Oh yeah, your brother is quite the writer and sister-in-law is quite friendly, do hope you three all are doing well madame.

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David W Runyan II's avatar
David W Runyan II
Jan 27, 2024

those are quite the earrings you’re sporting, QuantGirl :)

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